It will certainly take some time to get used to seeing someone other than Aaron Rodgers under center for the Green Bay Packers this season. QB1 in Green Bay is now Jordan Love, and he is preparing for his first season as the full-time starter. Judging by what Packers OL David Bakhtiari said on Wednesday, it sounds like Love is doing a pretty good job so far.

“Hall of Fame, first ballot.” Bakhtiari said when he was asked about Jordan Love, according to a tweet from Matt Schniedman.

Packers fans sure would love to see that take from David Bakhtiari come true. There was a likely a little bit of an exaggeration there, but it does still sound like Love is having a pretty good camp. The Packers open up their preseason campaign on Friday night when they travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Green Bay fans will get their first in-game look at Love then.

Love didn't see a lot of playing action last season as the backup for the Packers. Rodgers was in pretty much the entire time, so it's hard to know what to expect from the young QB. Last season, he completed 14 passes on 21 attempts for 195 yards and one touchdown to zero interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 66.7% and finished with an 82.0 QBR. He was solid in his limited time.

The Packers kickoff their regular season on September 10th on the road against division rival Chicago Bears. Love has a month to get ready before he starts his career in a massive week one matchup.