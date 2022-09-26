The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.

David Bakhtiari received the highest pass blocking grade among #Packers offensive linemen in week three, per @PFF. — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) September 26, 2022

There was some concern that Bakhtiari wouldn’t be the same when he returned to action. The 30-year-old silenced his doubters with an excellent performance, helping protect Aaron Rodgers throughout the game and securing the 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021 season while recovering from an ACL tear he sustained in 2020. He returned for the Packers’ regular-season finale in 2021 against the Detroit Lions but only played part of the game in what was a surprising loss. He did not feature in Green Bay’s playoff loss to the 49ers that season.

After avoiding starting the season on the PUP list, David Bakhtiari made his first appearance of the season in Week 3 and set the tone for the rest of the Packers’ offensive line. Despite the setbacks he’s experienced as he’s worked his way back from the long-term injury, Bakhtiari was sharp as ever in keeping pass-rushers out of Rodgers’ face.

He’ll look to carry that strong performance over into Week 4 when the Packers host the Patriots, but Bakhtiari’s emphatic return should have fans in Green Bay feeling confident about the weeks to come.