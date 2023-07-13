Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was plagued with injuries last season resulting in a tough year. However, he took to Twitter on Thursday to voice that he feels healthy and ready to go for the 2023 campaign.

I was just hitting my stride this game starting to feel like myself after dealing with a nagging shoulder that I never told anyone about and then I injured my knee the next game in Buffalo 😔. I never question Gods plan but I’m feeling 100% healthy and everyone gotta deal with me https://t.co/lWbghdcK6J — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) July 13, 2023

De'Vondre Campbell quotes a tweet showing a pick-six that he had and claims that this was the only time he felt healthy last season. He stresses that he injured his knee after this game and nothing was really the same afterwards, but this year he is feeling 100% and ‘everyone' will have to deal with him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is great news for Packers fans with such an uncertain season coming up for them. Expectations are the most cloudy they have been in some time in Green Bay, as it is the first time since before Brett Favre that they have some major questions at quarterback.

The departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers for the New York Jets has set up Jordan Love to be the starting quarterback in Green Bay this season. Although there are a lot of positive things coming out of Green Bay, there is truly no guarantee of any expectation for Love this season.

Regardless of how good Love can be, having Campbell fully healthy will be a massive upgrade for the Packers. They might not be able to rely on their offense like they have in years passed, so having a dominant Campbell anchoring a defense that can keep them in ball games will be paramount. If his tweet is any indication, watch out for a big season this year from the Packers' De'Vondre Campbell.