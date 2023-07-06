The Green Bay Packers are entering a transition period, with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in New York with the Jets and former first round pick Jordan Love poised to take the reins to the offense. While some may believe there could be some hesitancy with the team regarding Love, Packers defender Rashan Gary ended that notion quickly during his recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

“He has the respect of his teammates and he has everybody ready to go to war for him.”

Gary said that Love already has the “respect of his teammates” and every Packers player is “ready to go to war” for the Utah State product, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Of course, the Packers don't have much choice, as Love was the clear successor to Rodgers barring some sort of blockbuster move this offseason or during the draft.

But it does seem like the Packers, both on offense and on defense, have fully embraced- and even added fuel to the hype train for- Love.

Packers wideout Romeo Doubs made headlines when he said he believes Love can do “the exact same thing” as Rodgers.

Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander called Love the “best QB in the league.” There is no shortage of confidence in the third-year pro.

But Love will still have to go out there in training camp- and eventually in the regular season- and earn his teammates' respect on the field as well.

Given the rave reports leaking from the Packers on Love's progress, it seems likely he'll do just that.