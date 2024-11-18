The Chicago Bears had a chance to have a walk-off win against the Green Bay Packers with a field goal, but it ended up getting blocked instead. Down one point, the Bears drove down the field with 2:59 remaining in the game and found themselves in Packers territory with 35 seconds left. Instead of running another play to get closer in field goal range, head coach Matt Eberflus let the clock run down and called a timeout with three seconds left. That left kicker Cairo Santos to kick a 46-yard field goal, which was blocked.

After the game, Quay Walker said that he was shocked the Bears didn't run another play so that they could get closer for Santos to attempt the kick.

“At least one more play,” Walker said. “At least run the ball trying to get closer to the field goal.”

Eberflus defended his decision to not run another play to get the Bears closer.

“We felt good in terms of where the kick line was,” Eberflus said. “The wind was not a factor today, and Cairo has made a bunch of those kicks inside of that range. We feel confident in Cairo and confident in our operation there.

“They were loading the box there. You could say you could do that for sure, maybe get a couple more yards, but you're also going to risk fumbling and different things there. We felt where we were, if we're at the 36 or 35, you definitely want to do that because you want to get it inside there. I felt very confident where we were at that time with the wind and where we were on the field.”

Packers escape with win against the Bears

The Packers seemed prepared for something big to happen on special teams, and they had been talking about it ahead of the game while watching film on the Bears. The team noticed that Santos kicks with a lower trajectory than other kickers and saw it firsthand on his kick in the first quarter.

“We've been emphasizing it so much this week,” rookie Edgerrin Cooper said. “We just saw how low he was kicking the ball, so we knew we had a real good chance of blocking it.”

It was Karl Brooks who ended up blocking the field goal, and at first, he didn't think that he got enough of the ball to alter it.

“At first when I touched it, I didn't think I got enough of it,” Brooks said. “And it fell short, and that's when I really celebrated. So, it was fun, though, for sure. It was cool. It was a good experience.”