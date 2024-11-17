The Green Bay Packers have been tormenting the Chicago Bears for decades. Going into the Week 11 game between the two ancient rivals at Soldier Field, the Packers had beaten the Bears 10 consecutive times. That losing streak grew to 11 as the Packers hung on for a 20-19 victory when Matt LaFleur's team blocked a Cairo Santos game-winning 46-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game.

Unlike most games in Green Bay's dominant run against Chicago, this was tight with both teams exchanging haymakers throughout. The Packers had taken a 1-point lead when quarterback Jordan Love scored from a yard out with 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter. That touchdown was set up by Love's 60-yard completion to Christian Watson. The receiver made a diving catch and got up and ran the ball to the Chicago 14.

After Green Bay missed it's two-point conversion, the Bears had time time to drive the ball from their own 30 and win the game with a field goal. The Packers sacked Chicago rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on back-to-back plays to start the drive, but the Bears responded with key completions that allowed them to get to the Packers' 28-yard line.

Santos attempted to win the game at that point, but Packers defensive tackle Karl Brooks breached the Chicago offensive line and was able to get a finger on the ball as it came off the kicker's foot with just 3 seconds remaining. That gave the Packers (7-3) yet another win in the series while the Bears (4-6) lost their fourth straight game.

Matt LaFleur sums up the Packers character after the last-second win

LaFleur was clearly overjoyed as the kick was blocked, pumping his fist when the football failed to go through the uprights. He credited his team's determination and heart for the win. “That defines the character of your football team,” LaFleur said.

The Packers head coach is in his sixth season as his team's leader, and he has an 11-0 record when facing the Bears. Love had a solid game for the Packers under center, completing 13 of 17 passes for 261 yards with 1 touchdown pass and 1 interception. He also had 4 carries for 18 yards and the decisive touchdown.

Power running back Josh Jacobs contributed 76 yards on 18 carries with 1 touchdown. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry against the Chicago defense. Watson had a magnificent game, catching all 4 of the passes he was targeted and gaining 150 yards for an average of 37.5 yards per reception.

Williams bounced back from a poor effort in Week 10 against the the New England Patriots. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards and he also ran the ball 9 times for 70 yards. He kept the Packers defense off balance with his scrambles and designed runs.

Despite Williams' impressive performance, the Bears were left wondering what it will take to finally gain a victory over the Packers. Their next opportunity will come in the regular-season finale in Week 18 at Lambeau Field.