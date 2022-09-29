Ex-Packers QB hilariously claps back at revelation Aaron Rodgers once called his plays

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he has been the team’s play caller in the past.

While on the show, former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk asked Aaron Rodgers about the potential of him being a coach someday, and if he would be a good play caller in this hypothetical scenario.

Rodgers responded by saying, “I think I would because I know what I don’t want as a quarterback. “

McAfee then chimed in saying, “So it’s (for) you though, you’d have to be calling your own plays. Not for another quarterback.”

Rodgers then responded, including some information that may have not been known by the masses previously.

Rodgers stated, “I could call for another quarterback, and I have before.”

When asked about when he called plays, Rodgers blew the minds of everyone on the set. He explained that he helped call the plays during former-Packers quarterback Matt Flynn’s record-setting day.

Rodgers continued, saying, “2011, the Week 17, I called that game, a good portion of it. “

This game was a day that the NFL world stopped to admire what was taking place. Packers backup quarterback Matt Flynn put together one of the greatest games in NFL history from a QB2. He threw for 480 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

AJ Hawk then asked Rodgers how much of the game he called, to which he responded, “I called a lot of that game.”

After this story took off on Twitter early in the day on Wednesday, Matt Flynn took a moment to take a funny jab at Rodgers on Twitter.

Had to audible outta most of them — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) September 27, 2022

In response to the clip, Flynn replied to the tweet, saying, “Had to audible outta most of them”.

Rodgers was sure to give Flynn his credit for what he accomplished on the field back in 2011. And the story just adds to the interesting story that has been Rodgers’ career for all of these years.