By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The 2022 NFL season has not gone according to plan for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Marred by injury and inexperience, the 5-8 team is unlikely to see a postseason berth without various circumstances working in their favor. That said, Week 13’s win over the Chicago Bears gives the Packers an outside shot if they win out the remainder of the season. While Rodgers has played through injury over the last few weeks, including injuries to his thumb and ribs, whispers about the possibility of the Packers handing the reigns to backup Jordan Love have been circling for some time. However, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, on Monday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst put those rumors to rest, given the team’s current position in the playoff picture.

“We’re gonna still go out to win the game, and I think that’s really important,” shared Gutekunst. “There’s a bunch of guys in that locker room that deserve that, so we’re gonna go out to win the game.”

The implication seemingly puts Rodgers firmly as the team’s starter for the remainder of 2022, despite Love’s relief effort in Week 12 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, where he tallied 113 passing yards and one touchdown. However, should the Packers’ fortunes change, it may still be possible for Jordan Love to earn some starts over the remaining weeks. This possibility is something Rodgers seemed open to when asked in a recent interview.

“Look, I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business, and there’s a lot of us older guys who play a decent amount, and they might want to see some of the younger guys play,” said Rodgers. “Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation, but if that comes up, I’ll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment.”

The Packers will have their bye next week and do not play again until Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams. Will Aaron Rodgers stave off the backup Love and keep the Packers’ playoff hopes alive?