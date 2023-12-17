The Packers will be shorthanded.

The Green Bay Packers will be without three key players in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The team's top wideout Christian Watson won't play due to injury. It's the same case for AJ Dillon and Jaire Alexander, although it was always a long shot for Dillon to suit up.

Via Stacey Dales:

“AJ Dillon, Christian Watson, Jaire Alexander all out for the #Packers v. Tampa.”

Watson hasn't played since December 3rd against the Kansas City Chiefs when he suffered a hamstring injury in a two-touchdown game. The former North Dakota State standout sat out in Week 14 and didn't practice at all this week, so it was expected for the Packers WR to not take the field here.

As for Alexander, he's been out since November 5th with a shoulder injury. There was some optimism he could return in Week 14, but that did not happen. The cornerback was only a limited participant in practice this week. In five games played in 2023, Alexander has 22 total tackles and 18 solo tackles. He's an important piece of the Packers secondary.

Dillon meanwhile sustained a broken thumb on Monday night in a loss to the New York Giants. Considering it's such a painful ailment, it's not a surprise to see the running back miss his first career game. Yes, you read that correctly. Although his numbers are down this year, Dillon is a workhorse who is always available.

The Packers will be looking to bounce back versus Tampa and need a win to stay in the playoff race. But, it won't be easy without several integral figures.