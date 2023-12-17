Aaron Jones in? AJ Dillon out? The latest heading into the Packers week 15 game versus Tampa Bay

If Matt LaFleur had it his way, the Packers would have both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon available for their game versus the Buccaneers today, but as the Rolling Stones taught us way back in 1969, you can't always get what you want. From the sounds of it, the Packers will have to settle for just the “one” in their “one-two” punch.

“While #Packers coach Matt LaFleur said there is optimism that RB Aaron Jones plays today, source says AJ Dillon is not expected to go,” according to a tweet from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. “Dillon is dealing with a broken thumb, but was trying to play.”

The fact that it's Aaron Jones who will likely be playing and Dillon who will be missing the game comes as a bit of a surprise given the fact that it's been AJ Dillon who has played in all thirteen games this year, while Jones has been limited to only seven with both knee and hamstring injuries. Regardless of whether it's been Dillon or Jones who has been leading the charge in the Packers backfield, it hasn't been pretty either way. Both Jones and Dillon are averaging under 4 yards per carry, and they've combined for just three rushing touchdowns — one fewer than Jordan Love and wide receiver Jayden Reed have combined.

The forecast in Green Bay is calling for cold weather, a little wind and rain showers — not quite the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field, but those are still less than ideal conditions for Jordan Love to have to be throwing the ball all over the place against the Buccaneers. So often in the LaFleur era, the Packers have been able to lean on their rushing attack in late season games, but with Aaron Jones iffy and AJ Dillon not in the picture, it remains to be seen how Green Bay will respond on Sunday afternoon.