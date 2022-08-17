Packers defense dominated Saints offense in joint practice

The Green Bay Packers will always go as far as where their future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes them. But it won’t definitely hurt them to complement Rodgers and their offense with a stout defense. And in that regard, it appears that the Packers’ stop unit is up to the challenge of providing just that for the team.

During Wednesday’s joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic observed that the Packers were absolutely dominating the other side, consistently creating pressure while also forcing at least a turnover.

“Packers defense just put on an absolute clinic against the Saints offense. Pocket collapsing repeatedly. Tight coverage all over. Rasul Douglas is talking an incredible amount of shit. Just a preposterous amount. Shawn Davis caps the period with a pick-six of QB Ian Book.”

While Ian Book is hardly a test for any defense in the NFL, that was still a great sign for things to come from the Packers’ defense. Last season, Green Bay finished 10th in the regular season with just 21.3 points allowed per game and also cracked the top 10 in total defense with only 321.7 total yards per contest. Their average of 1.8 takeaways per contest was eighth overall, and that was mainly because of the Packers’ excellent secondary. The Packers were even third in the league with a 3.05 defensive interception rate.

Instead of addressing a need at the wide receiver position early in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers went the other way and used their first two selections on Georgia Football stars in linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle DeVonte Wyatt, respectively.