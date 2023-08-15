The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a new era as Jordan Love will be their starting QB in 2023. Green Bay had a fairly similar transition when Aaron Rodgers took over for Brett Favre. However, Colin Cowherd thinks Love's situation is different, per the Herd w/Colin Cowherd on Twitter.

Cowherd explained how the NFL is now built for quarterbacks, something that is different than when Rodgers and Favre first played for the Packers.

He then revealed the “problem” with Jordan Love, which weren't issues with Favre and Rodgers according to Cowherd.

“The problem with Jordan Love is, we're getting no glimpses of greatness,” Cowherd said about the young Packers QB. “Rodgers and Favre were getting aggressive coaching, coaches were allowing them to make mistakes. Favre and Rodgers made a lot of mistakes. The Packers are telling you they don't have that confidence in Jordan Love. Everything is safe, everything is babysitting.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jordan Love-Packers situation

Replacing a star like Aaron Rodgers isn't easy. Then again, everyone said that about replacing Brett Favre, something Green Bay was able to do with Rodgers.

Love has already been on the Packers for a few seasons but hasn't received a true starting opportunity. The 24-year old is getting his chance in 2023, but Cowherd is concerned about what Love's ceiling may look like. He believes Rodgers and Favre were allowed to make mistakes and try to make big plays, however, it seems like Cowherd is hinting that Love may not receive that same chance with the Packers.

In all reality, Love features enough talent to become a star in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how he fares with Green Bay during the 2023 campaign.