Jordan Love is embracing physical contact ahead of his first NFL preseason game as QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, according to PFT. The Packers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

“I haven't been hit since last year,” Love said. “I’m never trying to get hit. That’s never the goal, but it does prepare you, gets your mind back in that live mentality.”

Jordan Love has played relatively little NFL football despite being drafted in 2020. In today's NFL, first-round quarterbacks don't usually sit behind established starters the way they used to. Love is an exception to the new norm, having appeared in only 10 games over the last three seasons. He's only attempted 83 career passes.

This is a big part of why Love has doubters, and why nobody can say for sure how good he will actually be in the NFL. Love hasn't had the chance to fully acclimate to the NFL game, but he's been introduced to it little-by-little.

Now, it's finally time for Love to get the full NFL experience, week after week, hit after hit. It's baptism by fire, but Love isn't shying away from it.

“I’m excited, I definitely want to be out there, get some reps, get back in the game mode,” Love said. He isn't sure exactly how much he'll play in the Packers' first preseason game, but he's eager to get a feel for the game from a new perspective.

Love has some massive Hall of Fame shoes to fill as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers had 16 years of Brett Favre, followed by 15 years of Aaron Rodgers. Most Packer fans don't know what it's like to not have an all-time-great quarterback.

Jordan Love finally has the keys to the franchise, and his time to start proving he can handle it starts tomorrow in Cincinnati.