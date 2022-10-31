Packers LB ejected after blatant shove on Bills coach

The Green Bay Packers were already facing an uphill battle against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Late in the first half with the Packers trailing by a touchdown, Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Walker made a tackle falling out of bounds. As he stood up, he shoved an assistant coach of the Bills. The result of the play was a 15-yard penalty and a first down for Buffalo. They would then go on to finish the drive on an Isaiah McKenzie rushing touchdown to go up 21-7. The Packers now trail 24-7 as the teams head to the locker room for halftime.

At the time of the ejection, Walker led the Packers in tackles in the game and had forced a fumble.

The Packers running game has looked good thus far. Aaron Jones has racked up 71 yards rushing on 11 carries, to go with two catches for another nine yards. Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs made an incredible 19-yard touchdown catch spinning around with great coverage on him. But that has been the only highlight for Packers legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Bills offense has pretty much done whatever it has wanted against the Packers defense. Josh Allen has thrown a couple touchdown passes. Stefon Diggs almost has 100 yards receiving already with a touchdown and Buffalo’s once non-existent running game has been stellar.

Devin Singletary and rookie tailback have combined for 79 yards on nine carries. As a whole, the Packers have allowed 107 rushing yards in the first half. If they want any chance of coming back, that cannot continue. It simply makes it too easy for Allen and the passing game.