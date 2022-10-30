The Buffalo Bills are among the two best teams in the 2022 NFL season. They lead the entire AFC with a 5-1 win-loss record. More importantly, their offense has just been on near-perpetual overdrive. Much of that, of course, is powered by the brilliance of QB Josh Allen and their high-octane passing attack. Having said that, the Bills aren’t flawless. In fact, they have some holes on the roster that they should fill if they want to maximize their odds of making it to the Super Bowl. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Bills must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.

The Bills are in great shape heading into Week 8 against the Packers. After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 6, the club has established itself as one of the league’s finest and a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Bills’ roster is extremely strong, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a few changes before the NFL trade deadline on November 1st.

That is just a couple of days away, and after being connected to the Christian McCaffrey derby, the Bills might be in the mix to make a huge move. This is a squad that’s already strong on offense and defense and is getting healthier.

The Bills’ window for a Super Bowl trip and world title in 2022 is wide open, which might compel general manager Brandon Beane to make a trade. What positions could they fill, and which of the theoretically available names would be the best fit?

With these in mind, here are the three trade deadline moves that the Buffalo Bills must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.

3. Acquire C Matt Hennessy

The Bills’ starting offensive line has been much better of late, but there are a few worries. In particular, right tackle Spencer Brown suffered an ankle injury against Kansas City and it’s unclear how much time he’ll lose. Even if he is ready to play against the Packers, the Bills offensive line still has a significant depth issue. Take note that the Bills’ top two reserves have struggled severely in extended opportunities. All of these point to the Bills needing another player to assist them in the case of an injury.

Enter Falcons center Matt Hennessy. He is an athletic interior lineman and former second-round pick who would be an upgrade as a backup to Mitch Morse. Hennessy also played some guard as a rookie, but he mostly played center in 2020 and 2021. He’s a backup for the Falcons and is contracted until 2023, making him an attainable and intriguing target. He may be acquired for the price of a late-round pick. Of course, he won’t be a game-changer, but he improves their depth in a meaningful way.

2. Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy

We cannot blame wide receiver Jerry Jeudy if he would prefer to leave the mess up in Denver. The Broncos, on the other hand, would be prudent to demand an excessive trade price for their 2020 first-round pick.

Jeudy’s career has been filled with spurts but not consistency, and he hasn’t had the finest quarterback performance since joining the NFL. His route-running ability and explosiveness are undeniable, though. The Bills value his ability to separate and gain yards after the catch, so this would be a good combo. And with those abilities, he might be a threat as the team’s slot receiver. Just imagining his connection with Allen can already make Bills fans salivate.

The issue will be the price. The Bills would likely not have to spend a first-round pick as the Broncos did for Jeudy. That means they’d receive a blue-chip talent at a probable discount and on a cost-controlled rookie contract for the next two seasons. With little continuous output to his record, adding an explosive guy like Jeudy may be extremely appealing if it costs the Bills, say, a Day 2 pick. This sort of move appears to be exactly up Buffalo’s alley, as they can surely get the most out of this gifted receiver.

1. Get RB Kareem Hunt

When pressed, the Bills have officially endorsed their trio of running backs, but actions speak louder than words. The fact that they were sniffing around the McCaffrey sweepstakes should signal that they believe that something fresh at the position can help them get over the top. It needs to be someone who has something their incumbents don’t. That could be an explosive between-the-tackles runner who can punish teams or a more experienced receiving back who can also run between the tackles.

Despite missing out on CMC, the Bills still have a chance to get another versatile running back before the deadline. To wit, the Cleveland Browns are allegedly open to trade proposals for many players. That includes running back Kareem Hunt.

Keep in mind that Hunt is a former NFL rushing leader who has shared the backfield with Nick Chubb for the past three seasons. He’s been one of the NFL’s greatest receiving backs since entering the league in 2017, with 191 catches and 17 touchdowns.

Hunt would be an excellent pass-catcher and would likely be less expensive to acquire. However, that would be the extent of the Bills’ gains from a trade for Hunt. Remember that he is in the final year of his contract. They could lose him next off-season for nothing. And then, of course, there’s Hunt’s colorful off-field history as well. Hunt’s remaining basic salary and per-game roster incentives would add nearly $2.79 million to the Bills’ 2022 cap.

The flip side, of course, is that Hunt can add another potent dimension to what is already considered the most high-powered offense in the league. Sounds like it’s time to swing again.