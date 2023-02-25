The Green Bay Packers have a ton of questions to answer in the upcoming offseason. Most of these hinge heavily on Aaron Rodgers’ decision for 2023, and Green Bay’s subsequent response to that decision. In the meantime, though, it doesn’t hurt to move around a few contracts to clear up important cap space. The Packers restructured the contracts of both Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith to make extra cap space this year, per Ian Rapoport.

“The #Packers restructured the contracts of stars Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith, source says, creating $9.456M and $6.668M in cap space. … The #Jaguars did the same for LB Foye Oluokun, creating $10.336M.”

Does this move indicate anything about the Packers’ upcoming Aaron Rodgers decision? No, not really. It’s not like Green Bay needs to clear space to sign A-Rod: he’s still under contract, after all. This move is just purely a play to get under the tax for this year, at least.

Jaire Alexander is widely-considered as one of the best cornerbacks in the league today. Last season, though, saw a bit of regression on Alexander’s end. The stats show that the Packers CB had a solid season. However, the analytics reveal that Alexander allowed the highest completion rate of his career since his rookie year. Then again, that completion rate sits at just below 60%: still solid numbers. It’s a far cry from Jaire’s shut down days, though.

Preston Smith, on the other hand, is an underrated piece of the Packers’ defensive game plan. The star linebacker recorded 8.5 sacks this year as part of Green Bay’s effort to rush the quarterback. We’ll see if both players can bring on the heat next season.