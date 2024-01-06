Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy praises Matt LaFleur and the team for turning their season around ahead of Week 18

The Green Bay Packers are a win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs. The Packers currently hold the seventh seed in the NFC, the lone NFC wildcard spot that has not been clinched.

Given that the Packers started the season 3-6, it's pretty remarkable that at this point in the season they control their path into the playoffs. Since that sixth loss of the season, the Packers have now won five of their last six games and are now at 8-8. Of course, the Packers have been helped by the mediocrity of the other teams competing for the wildcard spots. Had the Minnesota Vikings (5-4), New Orleans Saints (5-4) and Seattle Seahawks (6-3) not fallen off from their winning starts through nine games, chances are the Packers wouldn't be in this position.

Still, it's important for the Packers as a team that they were able to begin winning consistently as a young team, and potentially nab their first playoff berth with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy shared that sentiment ahead of the regular season finale, saying “It is a real credit to Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff, as well as our players, that we've turned our season around,” via Ian Rapoport.

Now Green Bay just has to beat the Chicago Bears and they're in. Of course, beating the Bears is no longer easy with the way Justin Fields and Co. are playing. The Bears have won four of their last five games, including a win over the NFC North division champion Detroit Lions. If the Packers can't win, they'll have to get losses from the Vikings, Seahawks, Saints and/or Tampa Bay Buccaneer to qualify.