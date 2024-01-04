The Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bears travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers for the final week of the NFL season. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bears are playing very well as of late. They sit 7-9, and have won four of their last five games. Since Justin Fields returned to the field, the Bears are 5-2, and both their losses are games they probably should have won. On the season, Fields has 2,414 yards passing to go along with 16 touchdowns. Fields also has four rushing touchdowns. With Fields, DJ Moore is having a career year in his first season in Chicago. He has 1,300 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Jaylon Johnson, Cole Kmet, and Darnell Mooney did not participate in practice. DJ Moore was a limited participant.

The Packers are 8-8, and they will make the playoffs with a win over the Bears. They have won their last two games, and have scored over 30 points in both those games. Jordan Love is having a great season in his first year as a starter. He has passed for 3,843 yards, and 30 touchdowns. Love has also rushed for four touchdowns. The Packers use two running backs, and they have combined for four touchdowns and 1,158 yards on the ground.

Here are the Bears-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Packers Odds

Chicago Bears: +3 (-115)

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-105)

Over: 45 (-110)

Under: 45 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers Week 18

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears need to stay strong on defense. In their last five games, the Bears have allowed just 15.2 points per game. The Bears have 13 interceptions in their last five games, and that is the type of pass defense they will need in this game. If the Bears can put the pressure on Jordan Love in this game, and force a few turnovers, they will cover this spread.

The Bears are the best rushing defense in the NFL. They allow just 84.0 yards per game, and should be able to keep the Packers from having a strong rushing attack in this game. If Chicago can shut down the rushing game, the Packers are going to have a very tough time passing the ball, as well. All in all, the Bears defense will be the reason they cover the spread.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Green Bay can cover this spread for the sole reason of this being a home game for them. The Packers are a good team at home, and they should be able to win this rivalry game. Jordan Love, in seven games at home, has passed for 1,835 yards and 11 touchdowns. If the Packers want to make the playoffs, they will need Jordan Love to have a big game in this one, which is very possible against the Bears.

Final Bears-Packers Prediction & Pick

This rivalry game has been dominated by the packers recently. Along with that, the Packers crushed the Bears in week one this season. However, these are two very different teams since the start of the season, though. The Bears are playing very well, and they come into this game with a chip on their shoulder. For that reason, I will take the Bears to cover the spread.

Final Bears-Packers Prediction & Pick: Bears +3 (-115), Under 45 (-110)