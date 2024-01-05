Jordan Love is stepping up as a leader in the Packers system.

There was a huge Aaron Rodgers-shaped hole in the middle of the Green Bay Packers this season. Matt LaFleur struggled in trying to help his team find their groove. As their campaign went by, Bo Melton noticed a significant change in their leadership. The rookie outlined how Jordan Love has been able to step up and become the leader they needed off the field. Now, they are one Chicago Bears win away from making the postseason.

Apparently, Jordan Love has been keeping team chemistry alive in the Packers system. He would host dinners along with film sessions every Monday with their entire offensive squad. The defense was very much welcome to join in too, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“Just the bond of staying connected with him, that's big as a wide receiver. J-Love's the best … We all love him on the team,” Bo Melton said after outlining how the Packers team chemistry got stronger.

All of these efforts are starting to pay dividends. After just being a season removed from losing Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have a realistic chance of making the playoffs. However, there were bumps in the road and a lot of tough criticism that came with it. But, they managed to pull through.

Furthermore, the last two games have been a great example of how massive the Packers have improved over time. They scored 33 points against both the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers. If Matt LaFleur's squad keeps it up, they might net a win over the Bears en route to a postseason berth this season.

Will they be able to accomplish it?