For anyone who hasn’t heard, it’s no secret the Green Bay Packers are preparing to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, signaling the beginning of the Jordan Love era.

When a player has been with a team for so long, it’s never easy to say goodbye. That task becomes even harder when Rodgers is arguably the best to ever put on a Packers uniform.

Having said that, team president Mark Murphy is excited for Love and the remaining players with Green Bay, and the man himself wants to see how life after Rodgers is going to materialize. WFRV sports reporter Kyle Malzhan captured Murphy’s comments via Twitter.

Per Malzhan: “#Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on how he expects the locker room to handle the QB change going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love: ‘Its a major change. I think our players are excited. Majority of our players are close to Jordan. They like him & they want him to have success.'”

If we’re to take Murphy’s words at face value, it appears Green Bay is ready to rally around Love, and the change is something that will turn out to be good.

Murphy also said the change is major, and it’s probably something that won’t be easy. The Packers have been spoiled with good quarterback play going back to the 1990s. To say Love will have big shoes to fill would be an understatement.

The good thing for Love is Green Bay knows he’s been there for three years, and he’s been able to sit and learn from one of the best QB’s ever. Now, it time to see what he can do, assuming a Rodgers trade to the New York Jets happens anytime soon.