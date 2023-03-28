Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

With every passing day, Jordan Love’s takeover of the Green Bay Packers gets closer and closer to being fulfilled. Aaron Rodgers’ trade request firmly opens the door for the first-round QB to take control of the offense. Love showed flashes of brilliance in spot starts and even held his own at times. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur emphasized the need to temper expectations for Love, per Matt Schneidman.

Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love: “We all have to kind of temper our expectations for him.”

The Packers have been spoiled with excellence at the QB position for a long, long time now. Even after Brett Favre’s departure, the team still got Aaron Rodgers waiting in the wings to launch his own Hall of Fame career. There’s a non-zero chance that the same thing happens to Jordan Love, yes. However, the more realistic (albeit more painful) take is that Love will be average at best in his first full year as a starter.

That’s not to say that Love will be bad (though that’s also possible). What Matt LaFleur is emphasizing here is to not compare Love to the departing Rodgers. Rodgers is one of the greatest Packers of all time, and it would be unfair to compare Love’s first season as the starter to Rodgers’ elite body of work. Perhaps one day he’ll get there, but for now, Love is better off grinding and working on his game.

Green Bay is now diligently working on a trade that sends Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. However… there’s still a possibility, however slim, that Rodgers returns to the Packers. For now, though, the Jordan Love hype train is going at a moderate and reasonable pace.