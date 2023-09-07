The Green Bay Packers received a mixed bag of injury updates Thursday. Both WR Romeo Doubs and WR Christian Watson have been dealing with hamstring injuries, but Doubs returned to practice for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. On the other hand though, Watson was not at practice.

It should be noted that both Doubs and Watson missed Wednesday's practice due to their injuries. Watson's status is certainly in question following another absence Thursday, but Doubs' return bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Both Watson and Doubs are listed as questionable. The Packers will continue to closely monitor both of their statuses ahead of Week 1.

The Packers feature a young and transitioning offense heading into 2023. Doubs and Watson are both young receivers with a lot of potential. They will try to form chemistry with new QB1 Jordan Love.

Doubs recorded 42 receptions for 425 yards during his rookie season in 2022. He added three touchdowns for a Green Bay team that was mediocre. If Watson doesn't play Sunday, Doubs will be one of the primary options for the Packers in the passing game.

Watson also made his NFL debut in 2022. He posted 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns. Watson is regarded as a future superstar by many. The only question is if he will play Sunday or not.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Packers receivers as they are made available.