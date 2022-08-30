Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void

It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.

Etling has been a journeyman backup quarterback who has gone all over the NFL in hopes of landing a backup quarterback job, but has never been successful. This was his second stop with the Green Bay Packers since he entered the league back in 2018, and this stint didn’t end up going much better than his first one did considering Etling got cut.

Packers release QB Danny Etling, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Etling for the most part had a solid preseason in Green Bay, and looked better than second-stringer Jordan Love at times. The problem is that Etling had virtually no chance of beating out Love for the true backup spot on the Packers behind Aaron Rodgers considering Love’s status as a former first-round pick.

This is another tough break for Etling, who has yet to take a snap in the NFL through his five seasons in the league. He’s generally looked pretty solid during his preseason stints with various teams, but just hasn’t been able to find a spot he can call home for an extended period of time.

For the Packers, this confirms what we have known for quite some time; Rodgers and Love will be the team’s depth chart at quarterback this season. Rodgers committed his future to the team this offseason, and as long as he’s under center for Green Bay, they will have a shot to win anytime they take the field.