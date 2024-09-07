The Green Bay Packers suffered a hard-fought 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their first game of the 2024 season, but things took a scary turn when star quarterback Jordan Love went down with an injury on the third-to-last play in the game. Love walked off the field, but he needed help from a pair of Packers staffers, and there was immediate concern that he suffered a serious injury.

Given that this game took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Packers opted to return home before assessing the severity of Love's injury status. Recent reports have indicated that Love did not suffer an ankle or ACL injury, but the full scope of his ailment won't be known until the team lands in Green Bay later on Saturday.

Packers hoping for the best in regards to Jordan Love's injury

After breaking out last season to lead the Packers to the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, expectations were high for Love heading into the year. While he had an uneven game for Green Bay (17/34, 260 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT), he did enough to keep them in it right until the end, which is an encouraging sign that his star turn from late last season wasn't a fluke.

Now, though, everything is up in the air for Love. Nobody really has any information on the severity of his injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will miss an extended period of time, or whether he managed to dodge a bullet. Chances are we will get a bit more clarity in the near future, but as of right now, Love's status is a huge question mark, and it's not a stretch to suggest that the fate of the Packers season hangs in the balance as they await news of their star quarterback's injury status.