It was a tough fight between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Matt LaFleur threw everything against Nick Sirianni's secondary but they just ran out of time which led to a tough 34-29 loss. There was still hope for a Hail Mary drive but it all came crashing down when Jordan Love nearly got sacked in the penultimate drive of the game.

Jordan Love was shaken up and unable to get up immediately after getting hit with just mere seconds left in the Packers' season opener. There is still no certainty about how Matt LaFleur and the rest of the staff diagnose this injury but he was sitting on the bench instead of heading to the locker room after the loss to the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles.

Notably, Jalen Carter clinged on the Packers quarterback's leg while he was down. This prompted Love to give in because of the strength coming from the force of the Eagles defender. A lot of speculation is suggesting that he could be suffering a high ankle sprain. If not, others are also seeing if Love might struggle from a left MCL sprain. This is because of the mechanics of the fall and how he was clearly shaken up.

Nonetheless, the Packers still displayed a great deal of camaraderie despite the loss. Love was hobbling on the way to the locker room but the man who was helping him walk was Josh Jacobs. These two have clearly crafted a bond with each other.

Jordan Love's numbers during the Packers-Eagles Week 1 clash

Despite slipping to a 0-1 record, the signal caller still did a pretty decent job for Matt LaFleur's offense. He was able to complete 17 out of his 34 passing attempts. All of which contributed to him notching 260 yards for the Packers. Each of those helped in keeping them close to the Eagles.

Moreover, his ability to find his weapons and generate tight plays got the Packers two touchdowns as well. However, their momentum got cut short at one point because he unfortunately threw an interception. Hopefully, all is well with the quarterback such that the Packers don't have to go through a quarterback conundrum.