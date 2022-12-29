By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Drafted 21st overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix spent the first five years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. With Clinton-Dix now announcing his retirement, he’ll be ending his career the same way he started it, as a member of the Packers.

Clinton-Dix has decided to retire from the league and sign a one-day contract with Green Bay. Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Clinton-Dix’s decision on Thursday.

For our Packers-Vikings preview and full Week 17 predictions, listen below:

In five years with the Packers, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix appeared in 71 total games, starting 65 of them. He amassed 351 tackles, 25 passes defended and 14 interceptions.

His best season came in 2016, when Clinton-Dix was named to his only Pro Bowl and received a Second-Team All Pro nomination. That year, the safety had 80 tackles, seven passes defended and a career-high five interceptions.

Clinton-Dix was traded to Washington midway through the 2018 season. He started nine games there before starting all 16 for the Chicago Bears in 2019. From there, Clinton-Dix appeared in two games with the Raiders in 2021, while also spending time on the Cowboys, 49ers and Broncos practice squads.

For his entire career, Clinton-Dix appeared in 98 total games. He had 522 tackles, 33 passes defended and 16 interceptions.

Still, when fans look back on Clinton-Dix’s career, they’ll almost certainly remember his time with the Packers. He found his highest level of success there and spent half a decade as a solid force in Green Bay’s secondary.

Clearly Clinton-Dix looks back at his time with the Packers fondly. As he steps away from football, Green Bay will always be like home to Clinton-Dix.