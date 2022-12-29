By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers will be fighting for their playoff lives when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. Despite having the daunting task of covering Justin Jefferson, again, Alexander seems confident he can handle Minnesota’s biggest threat.

When the Packers and Vikings played in Week 1, Jefferson caught nice passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Minnesota defeated Green Bay 23-7. However, Alexander doesn’t see the same result happening twice. Speaking with the media on Thursday, and via NBC’s John Miller, Alexander called Jefferson’s Week 1 performance a fluke.

“He’s a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I’m a really good corner,” Alexander said. “We aren’t putting too much focus on that one person. That first game was a fluke.”

Jaire Alexander has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season. Over 14 games, Alexander has made 53 tackles, defended 13 passes and has come away with five interceptions. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the second time of his career.

On the flip side, Jefferson is having a historic year for the Vikings. He has a league-leading 123 catches for an NFL-best 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns.

Minnesota has already clinched the NFC North. To reach the postseason, Green Bay, who currently has a 7-8 record, must win their final two games of the season. They’ll then need either the Commanders to lose once or the Giants to lose twice over the final two weeks.

Jefferson might’ve won the first battle, but the stakes are now much higher for Alexander and the Packers. He isn’t looking to let Jefferson have another blow-up performance in Week 17.