The 2022 NFL regular season is coming down to a wire, so every game could change a team’s course this year. With the Packers set to host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, it is time for some Green Bay Packers Week 17 bold predictions.

Green Bay is currently on a three-game winning streak. Most recently, they defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on the road. Now, the Packers are 7-8 and 10th in the NFC. They are still alive in the playoff battle, so a win on Sunday is a must.

Minnesota has been one of the most surprising teams this season. The Vikings are 12-3 and have already clinched the NFC North. Now, they are pursuing the No. 1 seed in the conference. In the previous two weeks, they had thrilling close wins, including a 36-33 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts after being down 33-0 at halftime.

With both teams still fighting for bigger things, this NFC North clash should be one of the most entertaining games of the week. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Packers as they play the Vikings in Week 17.

3. Green Bay forces 3+ turnovers

While the Vikings have one of the best records in the league, things could have gone in a very different direction. All but one of the team’s victories this season were by one possession. Coincidentally, the only one that they won by more than a touchdown was versus the Packers in the season opener (23-7).

This means that, at the very least, opposing defenses are keeping them in the game when they play Minnesota.

Even though the Packers are having a down season overall, their defense is having its moments. Green Bay is currently in the top 10 in interceptions with 14. Additionally, the unit has forced 10 fumbles.

Perhaps the key to defeating the Vikings will be forcing turnovers. Minnesota has had multiple turnovers in just four games this year but ended up losing two of them. Another of those games was the aforementioned comeback victory over the Colts.

The bold prediction is that Green Bay’s defensive unit will be more aggressive than their previous encounter. The defensive line will give Kirk Cousins a hard time, forcing quick bad throws and sacks. This should result in at least three turnovers by the Vikings, which should allow the Packers to stay in the game.

2. Aaron Rodgers sets a personal season-high in passing yards

After winning his fourth MVP trophy last season, Aaron Rodgers entered the year full of expectations. In 2021, he completed 68.9% of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions. However, 2022 has not been as great as last season for the quarterback.

So far, the veteran is completing 64.8% of his pass attempts for 3,331 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 picks. He has failed to surpass 300 passing yards this season. For comparison, he did achieve that mark four times in 2021. Not only that, the Packers are at serious risk of missing the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season.

Fortunately for Rodgers, Minnesota’s passing defense has not been as great as the record shows. The Vikings allow quarterbacks to complete 67.1% of their passes, placing them in the bottom 10 in the NFL in that category. Also, they are last in the league with 4,222 passing yards allowed.

Because of that, this could be the perfect opportunity for Rodgers to finally have his big game of the year. The bold prediction is that the veteran will set a personal season-high in passing yards against the Vikings, potentially surpassing 300 yards for the first time in 2022.

1. Packers upset the Vikings

Although the Vikings’ record is way better than the Packers’, this could turn out to be one of the closest games of the weekend. Both teams will play competing for something, especially the Packers since they are still looking for a spot in the playoffs.

According to FanDuel, Green Bay is the favorite to win this matchup with a spread of -3. This means this should be a hard-fought battle from start to finish. Expect many changes of possessions and points on the board. In the end, it could come down to which team took care of the ball more and avoided turnovers. The final minutes of the game should be must-see television just like some of Minnesota’s recent games such as versus the Colts in overtime.

The bold prediction is that, in the end, the Packers will upset the Vikings. This should make things harder for Minnesota to take over the No. 1 spot in the NFC while keeping Green Bay in the hunt for the playoffs depending on what happens with the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders in Week 17.