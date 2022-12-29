By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers has owned the Chicago Bears in his career. That’s well known. And although the Green Bay Packers and Bears have one of the longest-running rivalries in NFL history, the QB believes the Minnesota Vikings have actually been more of a foe in recent years because they’re just better, citing Brian Urlacher’s exit from Chicago as a turning point for the franchise. Via PFT:

“They’ve been a little bit better consistently since the Urlacher crew left Chicago,” Rodgers said. “The intensity is a little bit higher, obviously they’ve been playing really well, they’re a better football team than Chicago this year.”

The Vikings sit at 12-3 and have the NFC North crown locked up. For Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, they must win this weekend vs. Minnesota to keep any hope alive of securing a Wild Card spot. As for the Bears? Yeah, they’re 3-12. If you didn’t believe that Rodgers truly dominates Chicago, the veteran is 23-5 with 63 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in his career against them. Talk about some big numbers.

While the Packers have been the better team in this division in past years, it’s simply not the case in 2022. But with Green Bay riding a three-game winning streak and Rodgers finding a rhythm, perhaps he can lead his squad to a massive victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field. If not, the franchise will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and it could even be the end of Aaron Rodgers’ career. Retirement is a possibility in the offseason.