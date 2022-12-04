By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It’s more of the same as the Green Bay Packers rallied to defeat the Chicago Bears once again, their eighth straight victory in the series. Defensive back Jaire Alexander did his part with a key interception that wiped out all hopes for the Bears to end their losing ways against their ancient rival.

Alexander had been burned earlier for a touchdown by former Packer Equanimeous St. Brown, and he was angry at himself for allowing that play. “Nothing. Man, he a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch.”

The Packers outscored the Bears 18-0 in the fourth quarter to key the 28-19 victory. Green Bay improved to 5-8 with the win, while the Bears slipped to 3-10.

Alexander’s interception came when Chicago quarterback Justin Fields was trying to bring the Bears back late in the game. He stepped in front of a pass intended for St. Brown, and the Packers were able to add a touchdown and a 2-point conversion after the takeaway.

“I knew it was coming,” Jaire Alexander said. “One thing about the receiver that I got the pick on, you’re going to know when he’s about to break down his route. So I already knew it. I envisioned it. I was telepathic because I seen it before it happened.”

Aaron Rodgers completed 18 of 31 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown for the Packers and he did not throw an interception. Fields completed 20 of 25 passes for 254 yard, but he threw two interceptions. Fields had 71 rushing yards, and that included an explosive 55-yard TD run.