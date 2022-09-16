Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash

The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.

Alexander had an odd start to his season against the Vikings, as he wasn’t used to cover Minnesota’s star receiver Justin Jefferson at all, but he sounded excited to be taking on the Bears on Sunday night. Alexander said the Packers matchups with the Bears are always good football games, before throwing a not so subtle diss at the Bears and their fans as their contest nears.

#Packers CB Jaire Alexander says he enjoys playing against Bears because it’s a “good game” when they meet. Of course, lopsided nature of this rivalry doesn’t hurt. “It’s fun. It’s exciting,” Alexander says. “I always say, ‘Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan.’” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 16, 2022

Alexander’s diss here isn’t really incorrect, although it is worth noting that Chicago emerged from Week 1 with a 1-0 record, while the Packers did not. Alexander and Green Bay will be intent on reminding the Bears that the NFC North runs through them, even after their unexpected upset of the San Francisco 49ers to open the season.

This is a strong statement from Alexander, and it will certainly be used as bulletin board material for the Bears. While the Bears probably don’t have a great shot at beating Green Bay this week, not many people gave them a chance to beat the 49ers last week. Jaire Alexander better be able to back up his trash talk, otherwise he will certainly hear it from Chicago and their fans afterwards.