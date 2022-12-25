By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has no mercy. After playing a pivotal role in taking down the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, he made sure to add insult to injury.

Following the Packers’ 26-20 win, Alexander was seen doing Jaylen Waddle’s “Waddle” celebration as he headed to the exit tunnel. BRUTAL!

Jaire Alexander really hit the Waddle as he left the field 💀 pic.twitter.com/3zP2tC4OKQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 25, 2022

Jaylen Waddle’s celebration has been rising in popularity in recent years. In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, French football star Antoine Griezmann even pulled off the celly during their final group stage game against Tunisia.

A lot of people are loving it, but the problem is opponents often use it against Waddle and the Dolphins whenever they beat them. Such was the case once again in Week 16 on Sunday, with Jaire Alexander mocking the Miami franchise with the celebration on their own turf.

For what it’s worth, though, Alexander has every reason to be that ecstatic. Not only did the Packers keep their playoff hopes alive with the win, but he also had a key role in making that happen. The star cornerback had one interception in the contest, allowing Green Bay to stage a fourth-quarter run that gave them the victory.

It was the defense that pushed the Packers past the Dolphins, and without them, it would have been hard for Aaron Rodgers and co. to stay unbeaten in December.

Of course the job is far from over for the Packers. But Alexander and co. can certainly take this moment to celebrate what could be said as a perfect Christmas gift