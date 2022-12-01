Published December 1, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has no problem seeing French football star Antoine Griezmann do his “Waddle” celebration in the World Cup. In fact, he seems pretty hyped up about it.

Griezmann went viral on Wednesday after he did the “Waddle” celebration following a goal for France in their final group stage game against Tunisia. While the goal ended up getting ruled out after closer inspection revealed that he was offside, Griezmann still had his moment with the epic celly in Qatar.

After seeing the video of the cool moment, Waddle took to Twitter to react to it. He didn’t say any word, but the fire emojis the Dolphins star used were enough to indicate that he loved it.

Jaylen Waddle’s silly dance celebration has been growing in popularity in recent years, and after that Antoine Griezmann moment in the World Cup, more and more people will surely do it as well.

France lost to Tunisia after Griezmann’s equalizer was waved off, but the team will still be moving on to the knockout stages after topping Group D with their two wins. That means fans will still have a chance to see Griezmann do the “Waddle” celebration with a goal that officially counts.

As for Waddle himself, he’ll probably just hope that his opponents won’t use his signature celebration on him whenever they score a touchdown against the Dolphins. Surely, many might be thinking of that now after seeing Griezmann.