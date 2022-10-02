The Green Bay Packers are slated for a matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday. While the Patriots will be without Mac Jones for the Week 4 clash, the Packers will also be without a key player. Jaire Alexander, who suffered a groin injury early into Week 3’s win against the Buccaneers, is not expected to play on Sunday. According to Ryan Wood, Alexander’s groin wasn’t ready enough for him to play on Sunday, but the Packers don’t have any concerns long-term about the injury.

#Packers CB Jaire Alexander is inactive vs. Patriots. There is no long-term concern with Alexander's groin injury. A source said Alexander was healthy enough to play today, but team is being cautious with top corner early in the season, not wanting to re-aggravate the injury. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 2, 2022

Not having Alexander is a big loss for the Packers, who made him one of football’s highest-paid defensive backs during the offseason. Fortunately, it’ll be Brian Hoyer under center for the Patriots, who poses far less of a threat than Jones would have.

Jones, of course, suffered an ankle injury in Week 3, and despite appearing to make remarkable progress, was unsurprisingly not ready to play in Week 4.

The Packers plan to exercise caution with Alexander in hopes of avoiding re-injury for the groin injury he picked up last week, and thus he will be unavailable for the team on Sunday. Alexander left last week’s game in the first quarter.

With Alexander out, Rasul Douglas figures to slot into a starting role in the secondary and will hope to make some big plays after a strong season in 2021. Douglas has two pass defenses and 15 tackles in three games this year. Jaire Alexander, on the other hand, has one interception, one pass defense, and 8 tackles across three games.