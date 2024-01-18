The Packers will need Jaire Alexander's ankle to heal up fast if they want the star corner on the field for Saturday's playoff matchup vs. the 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers will need some good fortune on their side if they are going to continue on in the playoffs, as star cornerback Jaire Alexander fights to be ready for Saturday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander is currently dealing with an ankle injury he aggravated in Sunday's upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, Alexander did not participate in either Wednesday's or Thursday's practice session.

But hope is not lost, as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur labelled Alexander as questionable for Saturday and said that “hopefully he'll be ready to go” per NFL Network's Bridget Condon.

When speaking about Alexander's absence from two practice sessions, LaFleur said that was in line with Alexander's rehab and recovery schedule.

If Alexander is unable to play this weekend, the Packers defense will be in a precarious position. The 49ers boast the most explosive set of playmakers in the NFL, and coach Kyle Shanahan knows how to utilize each of them to pick at weak spots on an opposing defense.

Most teams find it a handful to deal with San Francisco at full strength. Take away a team's top cornerback, and the scale of difficulty goes up dramatically.

Alexander coming off big performance

Alexander made his mark during Green Bay's shocking blowout of the Cowboys. He nabbed an interception off Dak Prescott in the first half of the game, setting up a Packers touchdown that put them up 14-0.

Those early points were crucial, as Alexander missed most of the second half of the game. He re-injured his ankle while positioning himself for a tackle and left with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Alexander did not return to the game from that point on.