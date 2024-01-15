Being a "top QB" took on a whole new meaning as Jaire Alexander talked about Dak Prescott after the Packers defeated the Cowboys.

Jaire Alexander proclaimed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott one of his “top QBs” after the Green Bay Packers defeated the NFC East champions 48-32 on Wild Card Weekend. Prescott probably won't be flattered by the sentiment.

After intercepting a Prescott pass for the second time in his career, Alexander rubbed some salt in the wound in his postgame comments. “There’s a few quarterbacks who’ve thrown me multiple picks in my career and Dak is now one of them, so he’s among my top QBs,” the cornerback boasted, courtesy of The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Alexander collected his first pick of Prescott back in Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season, in a game the Packers won 34-24.

Alexander, Packers defense show up

Prescott spent all Sunday struggling against the Packers defense. The Cowboys offense managed just seven points in the first half, the same amount that it gave to Green Bay, courtesy of a pick-six that Prescott threw to Darnell Savage in the second quarter.

A touchdown pass from Prescott to Jake Ferguson as time expired in the first half got Dallas on the board. But by that point, it was too little, too late.

The Packers raced out to a 27-0 lead, and with Mike McCarthy's team needing to throw to try to get back into the game, Alexander and Co. knew what to expect in the game's second half.

Prescott padded his stats as he tried to get his team back into the game. But the damage was already done.

Cowboys fans will surely be distraught about Sunday's result. But Jaire Alexander found someone new to pull for at least.