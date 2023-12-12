Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not pleased with the playcalling of defensive coordinator Joe Barry down the stretch against the Giants

Just when it started looking like they had turned the corner after a 3-6 start to the season, the Green Bay Packers went into Monday Night Football as road favorites against the New York Giants, and ran cheesehead-first into DeVito-mania. Though, if you asked Packers head coach Matt LaFleur about the way things played out on Monday Night Football versus Tommy DeVito and the Giants, he'd likely just have some choice words about defensive coordinator Joe Barry's play-calls down the stretch of the game.

“We obviously gave up too many chunk plays, lost our leverage twice and gave up, like I said explosive plays,” Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game, per Matthew Brown of Wisconsin Sports Heroics.” LaFleur continued, explaining pretty bluntly, “Explosive plays lead to points… it was just bad ball.”

Yeah, that about sums it up. When the Giants took over down 22-21 with about a minute and a half to go in the 4th quarter, it seemed like the stage may be too bright for the young undrafted quarterback. But the Packers defense did DeVito a solid by playing soft man coverage, allowing DeVito to pepper the Pack D for modest gains on the first three plays of the drive before a Tommy DeVito to Wan'Dale Robinson pass went for 32 yards, putting New York in position to kick a game-winning field goal.

That's bad ball, right Matt?

“Joe called man coverage, and we're playing way off, which we shouldn't be.”

Three of the Packers final four games of the season are against teams that are still mathematically in the playoff race. Next week, the Packers face the 6-7 NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is followed by a road game versus the one-win Panthers. The final two weeks of the year will be crucial for Green Bay's playoff hopes, as they take on the 7-6 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-8 Chicago Bears to close out the season.