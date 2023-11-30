The Packers are beginning to find their way after a slow start to the season, and Jordan Love opened up on their sudden turnaround

The 2023 season hasn't been a fantastic one for the Green Bay Packers, but after winning three of their past four games, it's beginning to look like they could go on a late season run. Of course, a primary catalyst for their recent turnaround has been quarterback Jordan Love, and he recently took a second to open up on his own change of fortunes, as well as the team's.

It's been a rocky road at times for Love in his first season as a starter, but he has still put up some pretty solid numbers to this point (225/372, 2599 YDS, 19 TD, 10 INT). Everyone knew it was going to take some time for Love and the Packers offense to figure things out, and after picking up some big wins over the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, that's precisely what Love believes is happening.

“I feel like it’s just comfort, being comfortable in the pocket. Obviously getting more reps, more reps, being comfortable with my reads, understanding what the defense is doing, where I need to go with the ball and just growing and learning (from) every rep I get and obviously learning from mistakes, learning from the good plays…Guys are feeling more comfortable in the system, understanding our roles. And now we’re just going out there and playing, executing the plays and guys are making plays.” – Jordan Love, AP News

Jordan Love is proving to be the Packers quarterback of the future

Given how the Packers struggled at times this season, some fans were wondering whether or not Love was truly their quarterback of the future. Green Bay's offense has struggled with health all season long, which certainly contributed to their issues, but now that they are getting healthy, it seems like they are beginning to find their rhythm.

With a 5-6 record, the Packers shouldn't be getting their hopes for a postseason run, but it's nice to see that Love and company are beginning to piece things together after what had been a difficult start to the season. A Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs will be another difficult challenge for Love and company, but if they can pull off another upset, then maybe they could actually have some real playoff hopes.