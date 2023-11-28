Quarterback Jordan Love looked fantastic in the Packers' win over the Lions, and it turns out a whole lot of people were watching

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love had a Thanksgiving to remember as they stunned the first-place Detroit Lions 29-22.

Love completed 22 of 32 passes against the Lions secondary for 268 yards with 3 touchdowns and he did not throw an interception. And it turned out a whole lot of people watched his stellar performance, according to Fox Sports PR:

The holiday matchup between the Packers and Lions was the most-watched early window Thanksgiving Day game on record with 33.7 million viewers.

The Packers have now won consecutive games, climbing back to 5-6 which puts them right in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race. Green Bay now has ten days to prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is followed by three games (at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers) where the Packers shouldn't be carrying that underdog tag.

Despite the loss to the Packers, Lions quarterback Jered Goff had a good game throwing the football. He finished the game with 332 passing yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His 7.5 yards per completion average was the highest Goff has seen since a 41-38 win over the Chargers on November 12.

“I’m behind what I believe is the best group in the league and those guys rushed well today, they did,” Goff said following the loss to Green Bay. “They rushed well and did a good job. I don’t point at our O-line for the reason of that at all. Probably could’ve got rid of the ball quicker on some of those as well. But yeah, it’s just some days, those guys rush pretty well, and they did.”

The Packers and the Lions playing on Thanksgiving is a holiday tradition. Whether it's the fact that they were playing each other, curiosity on how Jordan Love would fare in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, or that the Lions are good this year – those are very impressive viewing numbers for the NFL.