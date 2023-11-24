There are all sorts of Thanksgiving traditions, and for the Green Bay Packers, one tradition was carried on by quarterback Jordan Love

At this point, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are more accustomed to spending Thanksgiving together than the pilgrims and Native Americans were. Yesterday's meeting between the Lions and Packers was their 22nd Thanksgiving Day showdown, the most in NFL history. Coming into the game, the Lions had a 12-8-1 advantage over the Pack on Turkey Day, but in his first appearance on Thanksgiving, Packers QB Jordan Love did his part in helping Green Bay notch a ninth win. And in doing so, he continued the tradition of Green Bay quarterbacks balling out before diving into a big plate of Turducken.

Jordan Love's stats on his first Thanksgiving start has him not too far behind Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers 💪 pic.twitter.com/3IoFnm50Sv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

As a Chicago Bears fan, I can't tell you how maddening it is to look at that graphic. 10 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. Really? It would look a whole lot different (disgusting) with Jim Miller, Craig Krenzel and Mitchell Trubisky. If this is a sign of things to come, I absolutely hate it. Anyway…

Right out of the gate, Jordan Love made his presence felt, hitting Christian Watson on a 53-yard bomb on the first play of the game. Four plays later, Love hit Jayden Reed for a ten-yard touchdown and the Pack never looked back. Love would go on to complete 22 of 32 passes in a wire to wire win for Green Bay, who was an 8 point underdog heading into the game.

The Packers have now won consecutive games, climbing back to 5-6 which puts them right in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race. Green Bay now has ten days to prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is followed by three games (at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers) where the Packers shouldn't be carrying that underdog tag.