The Green Bay Packers news cycle has been geared toward the Aaron Rodgers trade situation this entire offseason and, in turn, little attention has been focused on those expected to remain on the roster heading into the 2023 season. However, for those who may have missed it, a recently surfaced video of Jordan Love and Aaron Jones should get fans hyped for what’s to come.

A recent Instagram clip of the pair running drills together was posted on Jones’ personal Instagram account. It was then later reposted by the NFL’s official page with the caption “Offseason grind 💪.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Ever since the Packers opted to draft Jordan Love 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the quarterback has been the subject of unwavering criticisms, both from fans and media pundits alike.

However, with Aaron Rodgers’ impending split from Green Bay right on the horizon, as the future Hall of Famer publicly stated that he intends to play for the New York Jets next season, the 24-year-old is now being looked upon as the future of the franchise.

Love had a three-year collegiate stint playing for the Utah State Aggies from 2017-2019. He would finish his college career with 8,600 passing yards and 69 total touchdowns while boasting a quarterback rating of 137.9.

Now, coming in on his third season in the NFL, he finds himself still rather unproven as a professional signal caller, as he holds career averages of just 606 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions while seeing just one start throughout this span.