Ahead of Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears Week 1 showdown, expectations were high that Justin Fields and co. will be able to end years of misery against their NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers gone and the Jordan Love era starting in Green Bay, it was the perfect opportunity for Chicago to erase all the bad memories they have of their division arch nemesis.

As what Bears fans sadly witnessed, though, some things just don't change.

Despite entering the game as slight favorites–with Fields even sending a rather encouraging message to his teammates pregame–the Bears failed to deliver. Green Bay made easy work of Chicago, with Love impressing as he threw 245 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Love completed 15  of his 27 passes to lead the Packers to a dominant 38-20 victory.

Following the incredible win, NFL fans were quick to troll the Bears for believing they have a chance to beat the Packers. Chicago has been a mediocre franchise for a couple of years now, and clearly, they haven't found an answer to their Green Bay problem.

Live and breathe the NFL?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the Bears' defeat:

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Of course several other fans heaped praise on Jordan Love for his performance on Sunday night. He's the first quarterback to have a three-touchdown game this 2023 campaign, and based on what he showed against the Bears, there's more to come.

RECOMMENDED
DJ Moore, Bears, Packers

Moore reacts to fans booing Bears during ugly Week 1 loss to Packers

Rexwell Villas ·

NFL Week 1: When was last time Bears beat Packers?

NFL Week 1: When was last time Bears beat Packers?

Noam Gumerman ·

Packers, Jordan Love, NFL Week 1, Bears

Jordan Love’s mom goes viral over hyped reaction in Packers’ win vs. Bears

Jay Postrado ·

Unfortunately for the Bears, while the Rodgers era has ended, they will now have to face Love for the years to come.