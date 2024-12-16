The Green Bay Packers secured a dominant 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, improving to 10-4 and further cementing their playoff aspirations. While quarterback Jordan Love delivered an efficient performance, completing 20 of 27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, his postgame remarks highlighted the team’s focus on improvement.

“We’ve definitely got to do better with just playing a complete, four-quarter game,” Love said via Ryan Wood on X, formerly Twitter, reminding everyone that while the Packers' win was decisive, there’s still work to be done.

The Packers got off to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives. Josh Jacobs capped the opening possession with a 1-yard touchdown run, and Green Bay followed it up with an 80-yard drive that ended with Love connecting with wide receiver Jayden Reed for a 9-yard touchdown. The early offensive surge gave the Packers a commanding 14-0 lead, and they never looked back.

Seattle struggled to keep up, managing only a field goal before halftime. Geno Smith, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 149 yards, threw a costly interception in the red zone late in the second quarter, setting up a Packers field goal that extended their lead to 20-3 at the break.

Jordan Love has the Packers rolling with full steam ahead toward the NFC Playoffs

Green Bay’s defense was the standout unit, sacking Seattle quarterbacks seven times and forcing two interceptions. The relentless pass rush kept the Seahawks’ offense in check, particularly after Smith left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Backup quarterback Sam Howell struggled in relief, completing just 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception.

Despite the win, Love and the Packers are not resting on their laurels. While the offense delivered when needed, the second half was marked by sloppiness, including turnovers and missed opportunities to extend the lead. Still, the Packers' ability to capitalize on Seattle’s mistakes and maintain control was key to their success.

Defensively, Green Bay continues to prove why they are a playoff contender. The unit has been a driving force during the team’s remarkable turnaround, helping the Packers win eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 2-2. Their four losses have come against top-tier teams, including the Lions (twice), Vikings, and Eagles — all with a combined 35-6 record.

With the win, Green Bay remains in prime position for a strong playoff push. Their next challenge comes on Dec. 23 against the New Orleans Saints, where they’ll look to tighten up their game and continue their momentum.

For the Seahawks, the loss is a significant setback. Dropping to 8-6, Seattle now finds itself outside the NFC playoff picture, with the Rams leapfrogging them in the division standings. The Seahawks' playoff hopes now hinge on Geno Smith’s availability as they prepare for a tough Week 16 matchup against the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings.