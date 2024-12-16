The Seattle Seahawks are anxiously awaiting clarity on the status of quarterback Geno Smith after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The injury occurred in the third quarter when Smith attempted a pass under pressure, leaping to release the ball as Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper collided with his lower leg. Smith landed awkwardly and remained on the ground in visible pain before limping off the field.

Head coach Mike Macdonald provided a tentative update after the game, stating that initial indications suggest the injury isn’t structurally serious. “Structurally it looks like it’s OK,” Macdonald said, per The Athletic’s Michael Dugar. “We’ll do all the tests tomorrow. We don’t know whether Geno will have to miss time. Tests will determine that.”

Smith’s frustration was evident as he slammed his helmet on the sideline before heading to the locker room. Backup quarterback Sam Howell stepped in but struggled to generate any offensive momentum. Howell finished the game completing just 5-of-14 passes for 24 yards and an interception. With Smith sidelined, the Seahawks’ offense couldn’t mount a comeback, dropping them to 8-6 on the season.

Geno Smith may miss some time for the Seahawks

The injury comes at a critical juncture for the Seahawks, who are in a tight race for the NFC West title. They are now tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the division lead, but the Rams hold the tiebreaker after winning the first head-to-head matchup. The teams will face off again in the regular-season finale on Jan. 5, a game that could determine the division winner.

If Smith’s injury forces him to miss time, the Seahawks’ playoff hopes could take a serious hit. Their remaining schedule includes matchups against tough opponents, and without Smith at the helm, Seattle’s path to the postseason becomes significantly more challenging. The 9-5 Washington Commanders are also in the mix for the NFC’s final wild-card spot, putting additional pressure on the Seahawks to secure wins in their last three games.

Macdonald emphasized the importance of Smith’s leadership and playmaking ability for the team. “Geno’s been a huge part of our success this season,” he said. “We’re hopeful he’ll be back soon, but we’ll prepare for whatever comes next.”

For now, the Seahawks and their fans will hold their breath as they await the results of Smith’s medical tests. With the stakes higher than ever, his health could very well determine whether Seattle secures a playoff berth or faces another disappointing postseason absence.