Despite losing their newly extended quarterback, Jordan Love, after Week 1, the Green Bay Packers have gone undefeated since. Malik Willis has stepped in for the injured Love, keeping the Packers (2-1) right in the thick of what now looks to be a highly contested NFC North.

Green Bay will soon find out just how competitive the division is when they welcome their rival, the Minnesota Vikings, to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The Vikings (3-0) have been the biggest surprise of the young 2024 season. They were written off early after losing their first-round rookie quarterback, JJ McCarthy, but Sam Darnold has stepped up, looking like a Pro Bowler over the last three weeks.

This Sunday, two of the NFC's best teams will go head-to-head with plenty on the line, even this early in the season. The biggest question, however, is whether Love will make his long-awaited return. Willis' success against a one-win Indianapolis Colts team and a winless Tennessee Titans team won’t be the same as facing an undefeated Vikings squad.

Given how tough both defenses have been this season, the game could come down to which quarterback performs better. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Packers as they face the Vikings in Week 4.

Packers defense will pick off Sam Darnold at least once

Sam Darnold has taken the NFL by surprise with his impressive play through the first three games of the season with the Vikings. Going back to last season, hope at the quarterback position seemed lost for Minnesota when Kirk Cousins got hurt, and then left for the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. However, Darnold has stepped in and performed exceptionally well in his first year.

This Sunday, he’ll face a formidable Packers defense. Green Bay currently leads the league in interceptions with seven—two more than the Vikings—and also has one pick-six to their name.

Darnold was flawless in the Vikings' first game but has since thrown an interception in each of the last two. The Packers will aim to make it three in a row.

Packers defense won't allow Aaron Jones to score, ruining his return to Lambeau Field

Aaron Jones spent the first seven years of his career with the Packers, but now he finds himself with one of their biggest rivals. Recently, the running back mentioned that if he scores on Sunday, he would do the Lambeau Leap—a celebration usually reserved for the Packers. There will likely be a strong emphasis from Green Bay to prevent that from happening.

Although Jones has started the season off well, scoring two touchdowns from scrimmage, the Packers will make sure he doesn’t reach the end zone this weekend. The Packers are one of the better rushing defenses in the league, only allowing two rushing scores.

Romeo Doubs catches first touchdown of the season

It’s been a slow start for Romeo Doubs this season. Last year, the Packers receiver was second on the team in receiving yards and third in touchdowns. This season, however, he’s barely been targeted, with just 12 targets resulting in eight receptions for 130 yards. Granted, this is likely due to Jordan Love’s injury, which has forced Matt LaFleur to adjust the offense for Malik Willis.

What better time for Doubs to score his first touchdown of the season than against the Vikings? His fantasy owners will rejoice in celebration.

Whether it's Malik Willis or Jordan Love, Packers lose to Vikings

The biggest question mark entering this game is whether Jordan Love will start. That decision could very well make the difference for the Packers. But is facing the NFL’s sack leading team really the best time for Love to return from a sprained MCL? The Vikings already have 16 sacks on the season. This raises the question: would it be wiser to stick with the more elusive Malik Willis for one more week?

Whichever quarterback starts, it may not matter in the end. If Love plays, he’s likely to show some rust or hesitation against Minnesota’s relentless pass rush. With Willis, there are concerns about his lack of experience and ability to lead the offense. In his two starts, he's only reach 200 yards one, and barely that against the Titans last week and has completed just 15 of 33 pass attempts. That level of production likely won't be enough to beat the Vikings.

As a result, the Packers could be looking at their second loss of the season this Sunday.

