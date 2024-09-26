The Minnesota Vikings are exceeding expectations through the first three weeks of the season, and their recent beatdown of the Houston Texans has them in first place in the NFC North with a 3-0 record.

The Texans are the defending AFC South champions and may be the most significant challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The triumph was significant for the Vikings, as was the the 23-17 victory over the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The Vikings are one of five undefeated teams in the NFL, and along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, they are major surprises. The Chiefs and Bills are also perfect at 3-0, but both of those teams were highly touted at the start of the season and don't belong in the surprise category.

The Vikings have gotten off to a sharp start because quarterback Sam Darnold has adapted beautifully to head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive system. He is throwing the ball accurately, buying time when he needs to and finding open receivers. He is getting a major assist from wideout Justin Jefferson (14 receptions-273-3), who is widely considered the NFL's best receiver and running back Aaron Jones (42 carries-228-1 and 12 receptions-97-1).

Jones is in his first year with the Vikings after seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Jones returns to Green Bay in Week 4 when the Vikings will have a chance to extend their record to 4-0.

The defense has also played superb football under the leadership of defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings have a league-leading 16.0 sacks through three games and aggressive newcomers Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel have made huge contributions.

Overreaction #1

Early-season wins do not mean long-term success will follow

The Vikings had one of the most challenging early-season schedules and after facing the Packers Sunday they will go to London in Week 5 to play the Jets.

As impressive as the Vikings have been, three games does not tell the story of a season. There are many pitfalls ahead and there should be no assumptions about going deep into the playoffs, winning the division or even earning a spot in the postseason.

The Packers present a formidable challenge. After Jordan Love (knee) was injured in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team has responded positively with backup Malik Willis in the lineup. They have won the two games that followed, and now get an opportunity to knock the Vikings from the ranks of the undefeated.

The Packers don't have to force Love back in the lineup for this game because Willis has shown that he has tremendous athleticism and escapability. He has also done an excellent job throwing the football, completing a remarkable 73.5 percent of his passes for 324 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Vikings defense may not look at Willis as the same kind of threat Love is when he is at his best, but Willis is not making mistakes. He is not likely to be intimidated by the Vikings and will almost certainly get a lift from the home fans at Lambeau.

After registering significant wins in their first three games, the Vikings may not be able to dictate the pace in this game, and that could play into the home team's hands.

Overreaction #2

The Vikings defense is not an all-time unit

The pieces are falling into place for the Vikings defense, but how much longer will that be the case.

Yes, Flores deserves credit for turning the defense around. The Vikings were 31st in yards allowed in 2022 and improved to 16th last year. This season, the Vikings are second in points allowed behind the Steelers. Minnesota is giving up just 10.0 points per game.

The performance of Greenard (4.0 sacks), Cashman (team-leading 23 tackles, 3 passes defensed) and Van Ginkel (3.0 sacks, 1 interception returned for TD) have been sensational. That trio has been joined by Pat Jones II (4.0 sacks) and veteran safety Harrison Smith (19 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 interception), giving the Vikings impressive talent at every level.

However, they have not had to face any adversity to this point. They have not had to face a deficit of any kind, other than allowing the Giants the opening field goal of the season. The Vikings scored a touchdown to go ahead less than four minutes later and they have not trailed since.

That's not how it works in the NFL. Great teams prove they can overcome deficits and other issues. The season is just getting started, and Minnesota has impressed to this point.

However, the Vikings have to prove themselves over 17 games. The competition will get tougher, injuries may occur and early-season cohesiveness may not last. The defense that has been so impressive to this point may have vulnerabilities that will become more apparent as opponents view more film.

There are pitfalls — major and minor — that lie ahead.