Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love sang the praises of coach Matt LaFleur as the team fights to save its season and push for a playoff spot.

It's three straight wins and counting for Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers heading into Week 14. Quarterback Jordan Love just had what might be looked back on as his NFL coming out party against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. And Love has his opinion on why things are suddenly looking up for Green Bay.

“I think Matt and the coaching staff have been doing a great job,” Love gushed on Wednesday, courtesy of the La Crosse Tribune's Jason Wilde.

The fourth-year signal caller was emphatic praising LaFleur and his assistants, and the adjustments they've made as a staff.

“The same thing that goes for us, goes for them. I think they’re getting a lot more comfortable understanding what exactly we need to do, who we need to put in certain position, and they’re doing a great job throughout the week putting us in these awesome positions to go out there and execute and get guys open. They’ve been doing an awesome job.”

Optimism brewing in Green Bay

It's been a bumpy first year as QB1 for Love. He was able to lead the Packers to wins in two of their first three games this season. But that quickly gave way to a four-game losing streak that saw Love throw four touchdowns to seven interceptions. In two of those games, he failed to throw for even 200 yards.

But Love and Co. have bounced back from a Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with impressive poise. In the three games since that defeat, Love has completed nearly 70% of his passes while tossing eight touchdowns to zero picks.

It culminated in defeating Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-19 in front of a national audience.

“Obviously, it wasn’t easy the beginning of the year,” Love admitted. “It wasn’t exactly how we’d planned or how we wanted it to go. But we just stuck together and kept our heads down, kept working every week, showing up with the mindset that we’ve just got to take it one week at a time and know that, ‘We’re not a bad team. We’re a good team.'”