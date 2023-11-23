Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love discussed how the team is turning things around after beating the Lions on Thursday.

The Green Bay Packers are starting to turn things around and just grabbed a statement victory on NFL Thanksgiving, handing the 8-2 Detroit Lions their third loss of the season. That's now two wins in a row for the 5-6 Packers.

Speaking after the game, quarterback Jordan Love, who balled out for the second time in five days, discussed how the team has started to flip the script, himself included.

Via Rob Demovsky:

“It definitely feels different. I think it's just part of the process, we're just taking it week by week, focusing on what we need to do in the week to be better, focus on areas that we need to improve on, going out there and practicing real hard throughout the week and then obviously the growth is starting to show throughout the week. It's just a testament to everybody staying committed to the process, not complaining because things aren't perfect so far and just continuing to show up with that mindset.”

Green Bay lost four straight between Weeks 4 and Week 8 but have now responded with three wins in their last four. Their only loss during that span was a heartbreaker as well to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A big reason they're starting to figure it out is because of Jordan Love's play. He threw for over 300 yards on Sunday including a pair of TDs and then came out on Thursday and picked apart the Lions' defense, completing 22 of 32 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Love also ran for 39 yards on three carries.

One of the clear takeaways from the Detroit game is that Love got Christian Watson involved a lot more, targeting him seven times. Watson ended up reeling in five catches for 94 yards and a score, his best performance of the year.

The Packers have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs up next in Week 13.