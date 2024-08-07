Sending Jordan Love into the preseason fray early is part of the Green Bay Packers 2024 approach. After all, they’re paying him a lot of money. But what did the emerging star quarterback reveal as one pivotal key to unlock his potential?

Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Love said the answer is simple. He needs to find that consistent groove.

“My game it’s all about the consistency,” Love said. “I think I made a lot of good flashes last year and started building as the year went on.”

Packers’ QB Love ready to take next steps

If NFL observers said last year the Packers would go as far as Love takes them, it wouldn’t have been comforting to the team’s fan base. Say the same thing this year and Green Bay fans are loving it.

Entering year four of his NFL career, Love comes off a fantastic finish to the 2023 campaign. He closed the regular season with 4,765 yards passing and 35 touchdowns while only throwing 11 picks. Then he continued to play well in the postseason.

But Love said there are still plenty of areas where he can improve.

“Being able to handle protections and really take control of that,” Love said. “Seeing what the defenses show me pre-snap and get us in the best play.”

Also Love said the little details of his game matter.

“I think just consistency in my footwork every play,” he said. “Being on point with that, getting me through my reads. Not forcing stuff and not getting stuck in reads and things like that. Being able to progress all the way through. Finding those positive plays, getting the ball out of my hand, and not taking any negative plays.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love is moving forward

According to a video posted by Packers Nation United, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Love’s progress has been a sight to behold for the coaching staff and the fans.

“It’s awesome,” LaFleur said. “Any time you see, especially the progress he made. Coming in and not dressing his rookie year, and having that first start versus Kansas City that didn’t go the way any of us wanted it, to the steady consistent approach and steady progression and incremental improvements.”

LaFleur said Love is reaching into his potential at the quarterback position.

“We’ve seen a lot of flashes,” LaFleur said. “He always had the talent. There’s a reason he was drafted in the first round. The talent was always there. But obviously there’s a lot to take in when you come to this level. I feel like as time went on, he got more intentional about his work. You saw him learning and doing different things each and every day.”