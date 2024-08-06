The ink is still trying on Jordan Love's long-term contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, but head coach Matt LaFleur is not holding him out of preseason action, as the quarterback is expected to get the start on Saturday on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Green Bay's first preseason game. LaFleur had a blunt response when asked about the decision.

“I think there's a lot of value in getting your mind right to play a football game,” Matt LaFleur said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

The Packers signed Jordan Love to a four-year, $220 million extension, which raised eyebrows for some, as he mainly played well in the second half of the 2023 season. Still, the Packers are betting on him to continue that level of play, they certainly have a good track record when it comes to developing quarterbacks. Matt LaFleur has been integral, and he is clearly doing everything he can to get Love ready for the start of the regular season.

There have been other teams taking on different philosophies with the preseason, like the Carolina Panthers, who are not playing Bryce Young in their first preseason game. But others like the Washington Commanders are taking the Packers' approach, as Washington is starting Jayden Daniels in the first preseason game.

Jordan Love, Packers' outlook for preseason

As mentioned before, the Packers and Love will be going up against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in a road game. If the Browns are planning on playing their starters as well, it will be an interesting test for the Packers' offense against one of the most talented defenses in the league. Given that it is the first preseason game, it might be a safe assumption that Love will not be in the game for long. Still, it is an interesting test.

The second preseason game for the Packers is on the road against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 18. Presumably, Love will play in that game as well. The Broncos do not have as strong of a defense as the Browns do, but it would make sense for Love to play in that game.

Lastly, Green Bay will host the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 24 for the preseason finale. That could be a game in which backups play the whole game, but we will have to wait and see if Love and the rest of the Packers' starters will play.